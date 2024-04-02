Volunteers at QF Experience “The True Joy of Giving Back to the Community and the Fulfilment it Brings”

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar,1 April 2024: Volunteers from a wide spectrum of backgrounds are coming together at QF’s Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women to serve the community during Ramadan.

Established in January 2024, Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women is dedicated to supporting Muslim women and fostering society. It offers a blend of religious, developmental, and social programs for Muslim women.

Ranaa Smith, Head of Events and Outreach at Al-Mujadilah, emphasized the importance of volunteering and how it is a reflection of the center’s values, saying: “Al Mujadilah’s core values are dignity, service, integrity, and knowledge, and our volunteers are a living embodiment of these values.”

With Al-Mujadilah offering volunteering opportunities during Taraweeh and Qiyaam prayers, Smith explained that, when seeking volunteers, specific qualities or skills are sought to enhance the impact of the center’s Ramadan initiatives.

“Al-Mujadilah takes great care to ensure that all volunteers are adequately prepared to fulfill their roles with proficiency and compassion,” she said. “Our volunteers are engaged members of our growing community who are committed to ensuring that Al-Mujadilah is a place that welcomes women from all backgrounds."

“During Ramadan and throughout the year, we want everyone at Al-Mujadilah to feel welcome and have a meaningful and fulfilling experience.”

Drawn by the center's inclusive approach and the richness of its programs, Faizah Abdullah was among those who joined the volunteer team during Ramadan. Her role included welcoming worshippers, guiding them to the center’s designated prayer area, and answering any queries they have.

And her most cherished moment came on the tenth night of Ramadan, when a woman from Spain embraced Islam at Al-Mujadilah. “Simply being present then as a volunteer reaffirmed the profound reasons behind my commitment to volunteering,” she said. “It's a memory that I hold dear in my heart."

Noura Faraj Abuzuwair, another volunteer, cited her love for initiating goodness during Ramadan as the driving force behind her volunteerism. "I'm constantly eager to discover volunteering opportunities through social media, so when I discovered this particular one through Al-Mujadilah’s social media account, I knew I couldn’t miss it,” she said.

According to Abuzuwair, her volunteering experience at Al-Mujadilah has allowed her to experience “the true joy of giving back to the community and the fulfillment it brings.”







