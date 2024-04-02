U.S. Warns China Against Any Attempts To Help Russia In Its War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States remains concerned about the strengthening of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing and is against any steps by China that could help support Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a briefing in Washington on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have made very clear that we don't want to see China do anything to help support Russia's aggression in Ukraine, and we will continue to make that clear," he said, commenting on a planned summit meeting between the Russian and Chinese leaders.

Miller also added that the United States remains concerned about the full-scale partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in May to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.