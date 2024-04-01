Jordan Starts Supplying Iraq With Electricity

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Ziad Ali Fadel, Iraq's Minister of Electricity, arrived at the Iraqi-Jordanian border on Saturday morning to inaugurate the first phase of the Iraqi-Jordanian electrical interconnection project.

This interconnection will provide between 40 to 50 megawatts of power to benefit the Rawa district, which has been deprived of electricity for over 10 years due to infrastructure destruction caused by terrorist groups.

Minister Fadel emphasized the importance of interconnection projects, highlighting their high reliability and technical benefits to the power grid, contributing to stability and increasing supply hours.

Further phases of the project, reaching up to 500 megawatts, are planned. He also stated that progress is being made towards completing the Iraqi-Gulf electrical interconnection project, with connections to Saudi Arabia moving in the right direction.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)