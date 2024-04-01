Qatar Denounces Attack On Iran Consulate In Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 1 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Monday emphatically condemned the attack that targeted the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus, leaving deaths and injuries.

In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry deplored that the attack as a blatant breach of international agreements and charters, and diplomatic norms that criminalize attacks on diplomatic missions headquarters.

It also restated Qatar's unwavering stance that decries violence and terrorism regardless of motives and reasons.

Several casualties and injuries occurred as a result of an Israeli missile attack that targeted the Iranian consulate building in Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus earlier on Monday. (end)

sss









MENAFN01042024000071011013ID1108046029