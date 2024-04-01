Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY), Subsidiary Make Mark In Digital Sports Arena With Free Live Stream Of Heavyweight Title Bout

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading online lottery services provider, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Sports, obtained the rights to live stream the March 31, 2024, heavyweight title fight between Frazier Clarke and Fabio Wardley. The live stream was available through the Sports website for millions of sports fans in Africa to view for free. Sports provided the livestream in partnership with BOXXER, a United Kingdom boxing promotional company, and Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. The Sports app, which is designed to transform how fans engage with sports content, is available from all major app stores.“Our collaboration with BOXXER for the live broadcast of Wardley vs. Clarke is the first of what we anticipate will be many content partnerships,” said Sports chair and CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“This deal is a model for future collaborations that will unify content owners, broadcasters and mobile operators, broadening our horizons in the sports entertainment landscape.”

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving.

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit .

IBN