Sweden Allocates $3.7M For Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swedish government has allocated about SEK 40 million ($3.7 million) for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The Ministry of Reintegration noted that the assistance is provided through the UN World Food Programme.

Swedish business ready to cooperate with Ukrainian companies in high-tech industries

Earlier, Sweden allocated SEK 1.4 billion to Ukraine, which was aimed, among other things, at supporting the country's population during the winter.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Sweden has allocated €26.4 million to the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environmental Partnership (E5P Fund) for grant support for energy efficiency projects in Ukraine.