Teenager Injured After Being Stabbed In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A teenage boy received injuries after being stabbed in Maloora area of Srinagar district on Sunday late night.
News agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a teenage boy sustained injuries after he was attacked with a sharp edged weapon in Maloora area of Srinagar.ADVERTISEMENT
The boy identified as Farhan Rafiq son of Rafiq Wagay resident of Maloora received injuries on head and was taken to JVC Bemina for treatment.
Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started investigation.
