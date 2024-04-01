Gold Price Falls On April 01: Check 22/24 Carat Rates In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold Price Today In India: On April 1, 2024, gold prices in India fluctuated, but the basic pricing for 10 grams was maintained at Rs 68,000.

Gold Price Today In India: On April 1, 2024, gold prices in India fluctuated, but the basic pricing for 10 grams was maintained at Rs 68,000.

A thorough market analysis revealed that the average price for 10 grammes of 24-carat gold was roughly Rs 68,440, while 22-carat gold was around Rs 62,740.

As of April 1, 2024, 10 grams of 22-carat gold cost Rs 62,890 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold Rs 68,590 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, while the amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 68,440.

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,790, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 68,490.

In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 68,440.

In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,690, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 69,480.

In Bengaluru, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 68,440.

In Hyderabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,740, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 68,440.