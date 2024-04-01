Singapore Airlines Enhances Premium Economy Experience

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Singapore : Singapore Airlines is serving a range of new in-flight meal options and a fresh amenity kit, enhancing passengers' premium economy class experience from March 31, 2024.

Shortly after getting airborne, passengers in the premium economy class, are served a glass of champagne-Charles de Cazanove Brut Tradition NV. The meals are served in contemporary stoneware glased porcelain service ware, custom-made for premium economy. Customers are also receiving an all-new Out of the Woods amenity kit designed exclusively for premium class if the flight is at least seven hours long.

About the development, Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Singapore Airlines, said, "Since its introduction in 2015, Premium Economy Class has become popular with our customers. They appreciate the added amenities, heightened comfort, and the extra personal space it offers, all at an excellent value."

It is the first time the cabin's options have been revamped since its introduction. The airline has developed over 200 new items for the revamp.

The in-flight meals include a seasonal appetiser, main course, bread, dessert as well as cheese and cracks. Even the bread basket has been upgraded, with customers having the option of garlic bread rolls and croissants for lunch and breakfast, respectively. The highlights among the plethora of main courses include Bak Chor Mee (minced pork noodles) and Thai-style Crab Curry.

Customers can also choose from a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Wine lovers can choose between the 2023 Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc and the 2022 St Hallett Faith Shiraz. At the same time, customers who prefer cocktails and spirits have a wide selection of whiskey, gin, vodka, signature cocktails, and various beers.

Premium Economy Class has been popular since its introduction in 2015. Customers receive the benefits of the class from the moment they get to the airport, with priority checking, baggage handling and boarding. Using the mobile boarding pass, customers can skip the check-in line entirely.

Additional perks include access to the popular KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system, which customers can enjoy using their 13.3-inch HD touchscreen. To make sure passengers are not disturbed, the airline also provides passengers with noise-canceling headphones.