'Kejriwal Was Freedom Fighter During Independence Struggle': Sunita Trolled For Calling Him 'Shaheed' (WATCH)

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sparked controversy with her speech at the INDIA Bloc rally held in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Sunita Kejriwal's characterization of her husband as a 'freedom fighter' who became a 'shaheed' during India's Independence struggle ignited a considerable backlash on social media, leading to widespread criticism.

Prior to reading out her husband's message at the rally, Sunita Kejriwal said, "Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long."

"The bravery and courage with which he is fighting for the country, sometimes I feel during the Independence struggle, he was a freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the country," Sunita added at the

'Loktantra Bachao' rally attended by several top opposition leaders.

Kejriwal's wife quickly became the target of trolling on X, formerly known as Twitter, with numerous netizens mockingly suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, often criticized for his gaffes, now has a 'new competitor'.

"Sunita Kejriwal - comedy show.

"I feel Arvind Kejriwal was a freedom fighter in the fight of Independence & got MARTYRED"

Pappu has got a new competitor," wrote one user on X.

Another added, "I agree with Arvind Kejriwal's wife that he is a 'Freedom Fighter' because he fought to free himself from the title of an 'anti-corruption crusader' to become the 'face of corruption' with the Delhi Liquor Scam."

A third user stated, "After her“Shareer & Atma” gyan, lady Kejriwal is back once again with a“Freedom Fighter” card."

"No doubt why Kejriwal married her," wrote a fourth user on X.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Sunita Kejriwal's latest comments calling the jailed Delhi CM as a 'freedom fighter' during Independence struggle:

Sunita Kejriwal also read out a message from her husband, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

"I am not asking for votes today. I invite 140 crore Indians to make a new India. India is a great nation with thousands of years old civilization. I think about Mother India from inside the jail and she is in pain. Let's make a new India. If INDIA Alliance is given an opportunity, we will build a new India," Sunita, reading Kejriwal's message, said at the rally.

"I present 6 guarantees on behalf of INDIA Alliance. First, there will be no power cuts in the whole country. Second, electricity would be free for the poor people. Third, we will make government schools in every village. Fourth, we will make Mohalla Clinics in every village. We will make a multi-specialty government hospital in every district. Everyone would get free treatment. Fifth, farmers would be given the correct price for the crops. Sixth, the people of Delhi have faced injustice for 75 years. We will give statehood to Delhi. We will complete these 6 guarantees in 5 years. I have made all the planning from where the money for these guarantees will come," she further said reading out her jailed husband's message.