Israeli Protesters Return To Streets, Calling For Netanyahu's Resignation Again

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Foreign media have reported on widespread protests in Israel. Demonstrators, adopting a similar approach to last year's protests, have gathered near the residence of Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's Prime Minister, demanding his resignation.

According to Al Jazeera news network, thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, on Saturday, March 30th, and protested against Netanyahu's continued policies regarding the Gaza war and the soldier's captivity exchange.

The protesters are demanding Netanyahu's resignation, accusing him of prioritizing his party's interests over those of the Israeli government. They continue to call for the completion of negotiations with Hamas and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7th of last year.

This comes in the wake of extensive domestic protests against the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu before Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, which led to the war in Gaza.

Last year's protests in Israel against Netanyahu continued for months in Tel Aviv and other cities in the country. Experts, including Yuval Noah Harari, a renowned Israeli historian and philosopher, described those protests as a real“coup” against Netanyahu and demanded that he respond to the people's demands and resign from his position.

These protests later subsided in the wake of Hamas attacks and the beginning of deadly clashes in Gaza, but now thousands of people have returned to the streets with a similar approach.

