UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For April 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2024. The new rates will apply from April 1 and are as follows:
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.15 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in March. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.03 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.96 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre in March. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.09 a litre compared to Dh3.16 last month.
