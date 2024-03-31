               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For April 2024 Announced


3/31/2024 4:36:33 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2024. The new rates will apply from April 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.15 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in March.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.03 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 last month.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.96 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre in March.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh3.09 a litre compared to Dh3.16 last month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


ALSO READ:

  • UAE increases fuel prices in March: Residents to pay up to 20% more
  • UAE announces fuel prices for March: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank
  • UAE fuel price hike: Fares increase for some Sharjah buses by up to Dh3

MENAFN31032024000049011007ID1108040678

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search