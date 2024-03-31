UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For April 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2024. The new rates will apply from April 1 and are as follows:



Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.15 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in March.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.03 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.96 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre in March. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.09 a litre compared to Dh3.16 last month.

