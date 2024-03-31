Study shows melting polar ice will cause alterations as time passes by

(MENAFN) A recent study published in the scientific journal Nature has shed light on the profound impact of melting polar ice caps on the Earth's rotation and its implications for global timekeeping.



According to the report, authored by geophysicist Duncan Agnew and his team at the University of California, the ongoing melting of ice in regions such as Greenland and Antarctica is causing a redistribution of the Earth's mass towards the Equator, thereby slowing down the planet's rotation.



The study highlights the critical role of precise timekeeping in various aspects of modern life, including network computing, global positioning, and financial markets, all of which rely on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). However, discrepancies between UTC and the Earth's actual rotational speed have been observed due to various factors such as gravitational forces from the sun and moon, changes in the planet's core rotation, and seismic activities.



Agnew's research, based on satellite-based gravitational measurements, indicates that the melting ice settling as water around the Earth's midsection is contributing to the planet's rotational slowdown. This phenomenon poses challenges to the accuracy of global timekeeping, which has already necessitated the addition of 27 'leap seconds' to UTC since its adoption in 1963.



Interestingly, while scientists had previously considered subtracting a leap second from UTC by 2026 due to the Earth's recent increase in rotational speed, Agnew's findings suggest that this adjustment may be postponed until 2029 due to the ongoing slowdown caused by polar ice melting. The study underscores the impact of global warming on fundamental aspects of Earth's dynamics and highlights the interconnectedness between environmental changes and technological systems.



However, uncertainties remain regarding the potential ramifications of adjusting global timekeeping systems. Scientists are grappling with questions about how subtracting a leap second will affect computer and network operations, raising concerns about the need for adaptability and resilience in the face of environmental and technological challenges.

