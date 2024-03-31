Washinton goes to Ankara to ramp up shell making

(MENAFN) According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the United States is strategizing to enhance its artillery shell production by increasing its procurement of military-grade explosives from Turkey. This move comes in response to the depletion of United States stockpiles due to the conflict in Ukraine, which has intensified the demand for munitions worldwide.



With Western nations facing challenges in supplying sufficient munitions to support Ukraine's defense efforts against Russia, the United States is seeking to address the shortfall by leveraging Turkish resources. Bloomberg highlights that the surge in global demand for weapons components has hindered efforts by the United States and its allies to scale up artillery shell production for Ukraine.



Anonymous officials cited by Bloomberg reveal that the United States plans to rely on Turkey for the supply of propellants such as trinitrotoluene and nitroguanidine, crucial ingredients for domestic defense manufacturing. This strategic shift contrasts with the approach taken by the European Union, where resistance from countries like France, Greece, and Cyprus has hindered purchases from Turkey, despite member states falling behind on their commitments to provide munitions to Ukraine.



The report underscores the significance of the United States-Turkey partnership in addressing critical defense needs, despite past tensions between the two countries. While disputes over Ankara's acquisition of Russian air defense systems strained relations, recent developments suggest a thaw in bilateral ties. This includes Turkey's authorization of Sweden to join NATO, which paved the way for the United States to approve the long-awaited sale of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits to Turkey in January.



Despite opposition from some quarters, such as Senator Rand Paul's attempt to block the deal citing concerns over Turkish conduct, the United States Congress ultimately approved the USD23 billion agreement. Bloomberg suggests that this collaboration over artillery shells represents a continuation of the positive momentum in United States-Turkey relations.



As the global arms race intensifies and geopolitical tensions persist, the strategic partnership between the United States and Turkey in the realm of defense procurement underscores the evolving dynamics of international alliances and the imperative of addressing critical security needs through cooperation and strategic partnerships.

