Azerbaijani Mod: Any Attempt Of Military Provocation By Armenia To Be Decisively Suppressed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Recently, the concentration of manpower, armored vehicles,artillery installations, and other heavy firepower of the Armenianarmed forces and intensive movement of its troops in differentdirections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border isobserved, Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry .

Last days, there has been a further activation of revanchistforces threatening Azerbaijan with war, rise of aggressive rhetoricagainst Azerbaijan to the high level and increase of the number ofprovocative information focused on aggravating the situation in theinformation environment in preparation for sabotage attempts.

We warn that in case of any attempt of military provocation bythe Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, it will be resolutelysuppressed by the Azerbaijan Army.

We once again declare that Armenia and its protectors will bearwhole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation and anypossible provocation.