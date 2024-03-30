Jordan, Iraq Electricity Interconnection Network Commences Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel on Saturday announced that the electricity interconnection between Jordan and Iraq commenced operations.



Fadel said that the first phase of this project is now supplying electricity to the Rutba Power Station in Anbar province, located near the Jordanian border, adding that this move has ended a decade-long power shortage caused by sabotage from terrorist groups in 2014, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also noted that the power line, operating at a voltage of 132 kilovolts, spans 330 kilometres within Iraqi territory and extends an additional 6 kilometres within Jordanian territory.



Fadel also said that the initial stage is supplying approximately 40 megawatts of energy. He also said that upon completion of the line to the Qa'im Power Station, the second stage will boost the supply to 150 megawatts, adding that the supply capacity could potentially reach up to 500 megawatts in the future.

Adnan Kubaisi, a representative of the local government in Anbar province, hailed the cooperation of Jordanian officials since the inception of the electrical line project, Petra reported.