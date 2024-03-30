Somali Parliament Approves Constitution Completion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 30 (KUNA) -- The majority of the Somali Federal Parliament Saturday approved the finalization of the country's constitution after several discussions.

Speaker of the Lower House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia Sheikh Adan Mohammad Nur announced 254 deputies voted in favor of ratifying the constitution, out of today's attendees, Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported.

Among the most important amendments made to the constitution are those stating that the president is elected by the people, and has the authority to appoint and dismiss the prime minister, SONNA added.

According to the amended interim Somali constitution, the Electoral Committee will now consist of 18 members. (end)

