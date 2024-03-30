Iraq Launches 1St Stage Of Power Link With Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, March 30 (KUNA) -- The Iraq Ministry of Electricity has launched the first stage of the electrical connection line between Iraq and Jordan.
In a press statement, the ministry said that Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali inaugurated on Saturday from Al-Rutba City in Anbar Governorate, the electrical interconnection line with Jordan in its first phase.
The minister elaborated that the electrical interconnection project, which extends over three phases, has a capacity of 500 megawatts in its third phase with a voltage of 400 kV.
He added that the length of the line is more than 330 kilometers within Iraqi territory and six kilometers within Jordanian territory. (end)
