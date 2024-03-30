Indian Visa For Norway, Bulgaria, New Zealand, Swiss And USA Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR NORWEGIAN CITIZENS

India is the most densely populated and fascinating country on the globe. A Norwegian traveler, businessman, or cultural enthusiast can enter India legally with an Indian e-Visa. The Indian e-Visa can now be used in 169 countries globally, which includes Norway. It is easily accessible to Norwegians. Since 2014, Norwegians have been able to apply for Indian visas online. Thanks to the Electronic Travel Authorization program implemented on November 27, 2014, tourists are no longer required to stand in line at the Indian Embassy to obtain a visa. A tourist visa, also known as an electronic visa, permits visitors to enter India for the sole purpose of tourism. This category permits a single entry into India with a maximum stay of 30 days. Business e-Visa: This is required when visiting India for business or related travel-related purposes, but NOT for employment. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. An eligible Norwegian citizen can easily apply for the Indian e-Visa if they have a reliable internet connection, a debit/credit card and a valid passport.







Documents Required by Norwegians Citizens



A Valid passport: make sure that it is not expired when entering India.

Digital photo of yourself: this picture must be recent, and it should follow all the proper passport guidelines, including avoiding face gestures.

A complete passport scan of the information page.

Modes of payment: you can use a PayPal or credit/debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid E-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR NEW ZEALAND CITIZENS

India offers online visas to citizens of 170 different countries, including New Zealand. Starting from 2014, residents of New Zealand have had the option to submit their applications for Indian visas through the internet. At present, the sole method for New Zealand citizens to acquire an e-Visa for India is by applying online. Various eVisa options are offered, such as the eTourist Visa, eBusiness Visa, eMedical Visa, and eMedical Attendant Visa. Travelers who fulfill the criteria are able to select the suitable eVisa depending on the reason for their travel. In addition, individuals from New Zealand have the option to acquire a multiple-entry visa for India, permitting journeys of up to 90 days per entry and remaining valid for 365 days starting from the date of approval. Alternatively, a double-entry tourist visa is available, allowing a maximum stay of 30 days. Business e-Visa – This is used when you wish to travel to India for business or related reasons but NOT for work purpose. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. All the different types of e-Visas for New Zealand and India are multiple-entry travel authorizations, with the exception of the online medical visa which is triple entry visa. This online entry visa to India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines at the border to apply for an Indian visa on arrival.

Documents Required for New Zealand Citizens



New Zealand passport with a minimum validity of 6 months from the expected date of arrival in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital image of the passport information page (also known as the biographical page)

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A recent photograph of the applicant, passport-style You can use a Valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Before visiting India, Swiss citizens are required to get a visa. In 2014, India introduced the e-Visa system, enabling citizens from 169 countries, including Switzerland, to seek tourist, medical, or business visas through online applications. Swiss citizens can utilize this authorized paperwork for traveling to and within India. Swiss people have the option to request an e-visa, tourist visa, business visa, or medical visa depending on the reason for their travel. Swiss citizens are eligible for two different kinds of tourist visas. The 1-Month Tourist eVisa permits two entries into India and remains valid for a period of 30 days. They have permission to remain in the country for up to 30 days. Alternatively, the 1 Year Indian Tourist eVisa is applicable for Swiss travelers for a complete year starting from the date of approval. There are no restrictions on how many times you can enter during any one 365-day period, and you can stay for up to 90 days straight after entering. The validity period of the India Business Visa for Swiss Citizens is also one year. However, the length of stay in India on a business visa is longer. Citizens of Switzerland can stay in India for up to 180 days with the e-business visa. It can be 180 consecutive days or a total of 180 days for multiple trips. This e-Visa is electronically linked to your passport. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens is easier than ever. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss Citizens is a simple and quick process that can be completed in about 15 minutes from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection.

Requirement for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens



Passport – Passport, at least six months of remaining validity from the date of intended arrival. Two blank passport pages for stamps.

Digital photo of yourself – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A scanned passport with its information page

A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Modes of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR US CITIZENS

Travelers are required to secure a visa prior to their arrival in India. American citizens are now able to obtain a temporary electronic visa for travel to India. The ETA system, introduced in 2014, allows individuals from more than 169 countries to electronically request visas. The USA has the ability to submit a digital visa request for travelers, businesspersons, and medical patients. American tourists need to get a Tourist e-Visa for leisure reasons so they can engage in recreational activities and travel in India. Three different kinds of tourist e-Visas can be obtained, each having specific validity periods and authorized duration of stay in India. Americans holding a Short-Term Tourist eVisa are allowed to remain in India for up to 30 days following their entry into the country. This type cannot be increased or altered in any way. American nationals can travel to India on a business or trade-related e-Visa. From the date the ETA was issued, you are permitted to enter India as many times as you like and remain there for up to 365 days. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

INDIAN VISA FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS

Situated in South Asia, India is famous for being a top tourist spot. In order to draw in more tourists to this region, the government has introduced the e-Visa program. Citizens of Bulgaria, as well as individuals from 169 other nations, now have the opportunity to request an e-Visa for entry into India. Starting from 2014, Bulgarian citizens have been able to utilize the Indian government's online visa application platform. The purpose of your visit determines the type of e-Visa needed. If you are going for pleasure, work, or to see relatives, you can get an e-visa. This visa permits two entries and a 30-day visit, starting from the date of arrival. Nevertheless, it should be highlighted that the e-Business Visa is not suitable for work-related reasons; instead, its purpose is for carrying out business or trade endeavors in India. You can stay in India for up to 365 days with this multiple-entry visa, with a maximum continuous stay of 180 days per trip. e-Medical Visa + Medical Attendant: This type of e-Visa is used when you need to receive medical treatments in India, including yoga and physical therapy. You can stay in India for up to 60 days and enter the country three times. The process of obtaining an Indian e-Visa is very simple and is entirely online, eliminating the need to visit a local Embassy or Consulate.

Indian Visa Document requirements for Bulgarian Citizens



A valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months after arrival and has two blank pages.

A complete Passport details scan.

Applicant recent photo.

A valid email address to receive the e-Visa in their Inbox. You can use multiple Payment methods such as credit/debit card or use a PayPal account.