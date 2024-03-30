Ramadan Recipes: Bright, Garlicky Mushroom Pancit Packed With Vegetables

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Washington Post
This deeply savory mushroom noodle dish comes from chef Chris Mauricio of Harana Market in Accord, NY, where lutong bahay (homestyle) Filipino food and a selection of Asian groceries are available. This recipe works as great for big potluck parties as it is for a simple weeknight dinner.
Storage notes: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Where to buy: Pancit canton noodles and Shiitake stir-fry sauce can be found at Asian markets and online.
Serves 4 to 6 (about 6 cups)
Total time: 50 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Servings: 4-6 (makes about 6 cups)
3/4 cup canola oil or other neutral oil
14 large garlic cloves, minced and divided (about 1/2 cup)
1 small red onion (4 ounces), finely chopped
2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
Fine salt
Freshly ground black pepper
4 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced
3 tablespoons soy sauce
3 tablespoons oyster sauce, vegetarian oyster sauce or shiitake stir-fry sauce
2 cups vegetable broth
1/2 cup water
8 ounces pancit canton noodles (see Where to buy)
3/4 cup (2 1/4 ounces) sugar snap peas, ends trimmed
1 small carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks or coarsely grated
3 cups (8 ounces) finely shredded napa cabbage
4 scallions, thinly sliced on the bias, for serving
1 lemon, cut into wedges, for serving
Pancit noodles and a bundle of fresh vegetables go into this Filipino family recipe. Pic: Scott Suchman for The Washington Post
DIRECTIONS
In a large wok or your largest skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add half of the garlic and cook, stirring often, until golden brown and crisp, 1 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and use a slotted spoon or a small fine-mesh sieve to transfer the crispy garlic to a small bowl; set aside.
Make the pancit: Return the pan to medium heat, add the remaining garlic to the garlic-infused oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to turn golden brown, about 1 minute. Add the onions and ginger, and season generously with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, just until the onions begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally until browned, about 2 minutes.
Stir in the soy sauce, oyster sauce, broth and water, and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Increase the heat to high, bring the mixture to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat so the mixture is at a gentle simmer and cook until the flavor has a chance to develop a bit, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with more salt and/or pepper, as needed.
Gently add the dry noodles to the broth and stir to combine. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring gingerly, so as to not break the noodles too much, until most of the liquid has been absorbed by the noodles, 3 to 5 minutes. Gently stir in the snap peas and cook until just tender, about 1 minute. Add the carrots and cabbage, and cook until the vegetables are just barely softened, about 2 minutes. At this point, all of the sauce should have been absorbed by the noodles.
Transfer the mixture to a serving dish and sprinkle with the reserved crispy garlic and the scallions. Grind over a generous amount of fresh black pepper and serve hot, with lemon wedges for squeezing over.
Substitutions:
Instead of the pancit noodles, try low mein or chow mein, and refer to the package instructions. (Note: The dish may be a little more brothy).
For a completely vegan version, use the shiitake stir-fry sauce.
Nutritional facts per serving (1 cup, based on 6) | Calories: 469; Fat: 35 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Sodium: 934 mg; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Protein: 7 g; Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 6 g.
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.
Adapted from chef Chris Mauricio of Harana Market by cookbook author Julia Turshen.
MENAFN30032024000063011010ID1108038629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.