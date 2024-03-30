Ramadan Recipes: Bright, Garlicky Mushroom Pancit Packed With Vegetables

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Washington Post

This deeply savory mushroom noodle dish comes from chef Chris Mauricio of Harana Market in Accord, NY, where lutong bahay (homestyle) Filipino food and a selection of Asian groceries are available. This recipe works as great for big potluck parties as it is for a simple weeknight dinner.

Storage notes: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Where to buy: Pancit canton noodles and Shiitake stir-fry sauce can be found at Asian markets and online.

Serves 4 to 6 (about 6 cups)

Total time: 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Servings: 4-6 (makes about 6 cups)

3/4 cup canola oil or other neutral oil

14 large garlic cloves, minced and divided (about 1/2 cup)

1 small red onion (4 ounces), finely chopped

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons oyster sauce, vegetarian oyster sauce or shiitake stir-fry sauce

2 cups vegetable broth

1/2 cup water

8 ounces pancit canton noodles (see Where to buy)

3/4 cup (2 1/4 ounces) sugar snap peas, ends trimmed

1 small carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks or coarsely grated

3 cups (8 ounces) finely shredded napa cabbage

4 scallions, thinly sliced on the bias, for serving

1 lemon, cut into wedges, for serving

Pancit noodles and a bundle of fresh vegetables go into this Filipino family recipe. Pic: Scott Suchman for The Washington Post

DIRECTIONS

In a large wok or your largest skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add half of the garlic and cook, stirring often, until golden brown and crisp, 1 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and use a slotted spoon or a small fine-mesh sieve to transfer the crispy garlic to a small bowl; set aside.

Make the pancit: Return the pan to medium heat, add the remaining garlic to the garlic-infused oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to turn golden brown, about 1 minute. Add the onions and ginger, and season generously with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, just until the onions begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally until browned, about 2 minutes.

Stir in the soy sauce, oyster sauce, broth and water, and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Increase the heat to high, bring the mixture to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat so the mixture is at a gentle simmer and cook until the flavor has a chance to develop a bit, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with more salt and/or pepper, as needed.

Gently add the dry noodles to the broth and stir to combine. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring gingerly, so as to not break the noodles too much, until most of the liquid has been absorbed by the noodles, 3 to 5 minutes. Gently stir in the snap peas and cook until just tender, about 1 minute. Add the carrots and cabbage, and cook until the vegetables are just barely softened, about 2 minutes. At this point, all of the sauce should have been absorbed by the noodles.

Transfer the mixture to a serving dish and sprinkle with the reserved crispy garlic and the scallions. Grind over a generous amount of fresh black pepper and serve hot, with lemon wedges for squeezing over.

Substitutions:

Instead of the pancit noodles, try low mein or chow mein, and refer to the package instructions. (Note: The dish may be a little more brothy).

For a completely vegan version, use the shiitake stir-fry sauce.

Nutritional facts per serving (1 cup, based on 6) | Calories: 469; Fat: 35 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Sodium: 934 mg; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Protein: 7 g; Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 6 g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

Adapted from chef Chris Mauricio of Harana Market by cookbook author Julia Turshen.