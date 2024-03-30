Akasa Air Starts Int'l Operations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai

:

Akasa Air started off international operations from Mumbai to the capital of Qatar, Doha, with four non-stop flights a week on Thursday (March 28).



The maiden flight took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for Doha at 1754 hrs IST and landed at Hamad International Airport. This step is also aimed at boosting trade and tourism relations between India and Qatar and building up the connectivity between the two nations.

A special boarding pass was issued to the first passenger on the flight. A ceremonial ribbon cutting was also done by the all women crew.

The airlines have been allotted traffic rights for three other international destinations that is Riyadh, Kuwait and Jeddah. With this announcement, Akasa Air will increase its international footprint in the forthcoming months.

Flyers can also avail connecting flight options for Doha from Delhi, Kochi, Lucjnow, Goa, Varanasi and from Ahmedabad via Mumbai.

Special Holiday packages are also unveiled by the company for the flyers who are interested in travelling to Doha. They can choose travel packages with Akasa Holidays with budget friendly deals.

Akasa Air confident in Boeing delivery schedule for 737 MAX jets amid intense scrutiny

Meanwhile, Akasa Air is optimistic about the on-time delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets amidst ongoing concerns regarding production schedule of the US manufacturer.

With an aim to expand its global reach, the airline declared in January about placing an order of 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets. The airplanes will be powered by CFM fuel-efficient and LEAP-1B engines.

-B