America Free Zone Volunteers Clean The Burío River In Costa Rica Of A Ton Of Garbage

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Environment Updated: March 28, 2024America Free Zone Volunteers Clean the Burío River in Costa Rica of a Ton of Garbage

Day was held within the framework of World Water Day to raise awareness about the importance of river cleaning

Day was held within the framework of World Water Day to raise awareness about the importance of river cleaning

By TCRN STAFF March 29, 2024

More than a thousand kilos of non-traditional waste and garbage were removed from the Burío River, in Heredia, by volunteer from América Free Zone (AFZ) within the framework of World Water Day, appliances, tires, washing machines and wood, among others, were extracted from the riverbed.

“Within the framework of World Water Day, América Free Zone reaffirms its commitment as a company to the protection and preservation of this vital resource. From the implementation of water efficiency practices in our operations to the promotion of environmental education among our collaborators and communities, we seek to actively contribute to the responsible management of water. It is through tangible actions and raising awareness about the importance of this resource that we aspire to make a positive difference in the care of our environment,” said Gabriela Arias, AFZ Environmental Manager.

In addition to eliminating waste, this campaign was also done with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of preserving water resources for future generations UN established March 22 as World Water Day to highlight the urgent need for sustainable management of this resource, with 8 billion inhabitants on the planet, access to drinking water is a challenge for 25% of the population, exacerbated by demographic growth and climate change.

