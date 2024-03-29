Shmyhal Explains Where $1.5B From World Bank To Be Allocated

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 29, Ukraine received $1.5 billion from the World Bank. The funds will be used for social and humanitarian purposes, as well as for the country's recovery.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who spoke at a government meeting, reports Ukrinform.

"Today, $1.5 billion from the World Bank arrived in Ukraine's accounts. These are funds to support the development policy (DPL), which we will direct to social, humanitarian goals and recovery," Shmyhal emphasized.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank, Japan, the UK, EU, Canada, IMF, and all partners who support Ukraine.

"These are extremely important resources that massively help our government finance all critical budget expenditures," he emphasized.

At the same time, Shmyhal noted that work with international partners continues.

"Working with international partners remains among the main tasks for our government. In March of this year, Ukraine will receive record budget funding from our allies throughout the entire war and the entire history of independence," he informed.

The prime minister noted that it is about over $9 billion.

This money includes EUR 4.5 billion provided by the European Union within the Ukraine Facility, $1.5 billion from Canada, $880 million from the IMF, and $230 million from Japan.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 20, Ukraine received EUR 4.5 billion within the framework of transitional financing laid down by the Ukraine Facility.

On March 26, Ukraine received $880 million from the International Monetary Fund as part of the Extended Fund Facility.

