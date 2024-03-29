               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan & Cuba Celebrate 32Nd Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations


3/29/2024 7:08:39 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan and Cuba celebrate the 32nd anniversary of theestablishment of diplomatic relations, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Cuban Ministry of ForeignAffairs on its official account.

"We reiterate our willingness to continue strengtheningpolitical, economic, and cooperation relations, based on historicalties of friendship between both peoples and nations," the ministryadded.

Note that Cuba recognised the independence of Azerbaijan onDecember 26, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the countries wereestablished on March 27, 1992.

The Embassy of Cuba in Azerbaijan was established on October 12,2007.

