Mandarin Oriental And Its Global Celebrity Fan, Alia Bhatt, Host The Hope Gala, In Support Of Salaam Bombay Foundation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hong Kong, 29 March 2024 – Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, in partnership with celebrity fan, the award-winning Indian actress Alia Bhatt, hosted a spectacular charity gala tonight at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. The evening of entertainment and culinary delight was in support of Alia's chosen charity - Salaam Bombay Foundation - which provides education and job opportunities for disadvantaged adolescents in India to complete school and access better employment.

Guests included Alia Bhatt, actress and model Poppy Delevingne, CEO of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Laurent Kleitman, CEO of Chanel Leena Nair, President and Chairman of the Royal Horticultural Society Keith Weed and Executive Vice President of Omnicom group Asit Mehra.

The evening's entertainment included captivating performances by Indian singer, Harshdeep Kaur; Usha Jey the innovator behind Hybrid Bharatham, and the Yehudi Menuhin School Quartet. Attendees were also treated to an engaging fireside conversation between Alia Bhatt and the charismatic MC, YouTube star and comedian, Rohan Joshi. Throughout the evening guests were encouraged to take part in a silent auction to raise funds for Salaam Bombay, featuring coveted exclusive items and experiences including suite nights at various Mandarin Oriental hotels, Alia's jewellery worn at the Met Gala and a custom designed saree by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Guests were treated to a culinary experience inspired by the best of Indian and British cuisines, created by Michelin-star chefs Vineet Bhatia and Jason Atherton, as well as dishes from Chef Francisco Hernandez, Executive Chef at the hotel.

The hotel's iconic ballroom, which has welcomed many esteemed guests over its 135-year history, including Winston Churchill and HM Queen Elizabeth II, was transformed to reflect the warm, opulent and vibrant colours of India, with cultural references reflective of Mandarin Oriental's Asian heritage.

Alia Bhatt - actor, producer, entrepreneur who is one of the most celebrated personalities from India, was the first star of Indian cinema to feature in Mandarin Oriental's globally renowned advertising

“I'm a Fan”

campaign, that has, for over 20 years, featured more than fifty celebrities who are exceptional in their craft and discerning in their choices – from film legends including Morgan Freeman and Michelle Yeoh to sports stars such as

Andy Murray. In return for their love of Mandarin Oriental's legendary service, Mandarin Oriental makes donations to the charities of their choice. Over the years, the Group has contributed over US$1 million to more than 25 charities around the world.

Commenting on the evening's activities, Alia Bhatt said:

“Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India's slums, offering them hope and opportunity. I'm happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives.

Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality. Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations.”

Ms Padmini Sekhsaria, Founder & Director – Salaam Bombay Foundation added:

'We are grateful to Alia Bhatt and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group for partnering with us at the Hope Gala. Hope isn't just about belief - it's about creating real opportunities. Our programmes equip students with vocational and life skills, paving the way for meaningful careers after they complete their schooling. Alia's advocacy amplifies our message of hope, reaching so many youths at risk of leaving school. The funds raised will help transform lives and improve the economic trajectory of their families, forever.'

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental commented:

“We are so proud that Alia Bhatt is a genuine fan of Mandarin Oriental, and we are delighted to partner with her this evening to raise funds for such a worthy cause. Alia is the first of the Mandarin Oriental Fans to have hosted a charity gala on this scale

and we are thrilled to be part of this event. Of all the causes we are engaged with around the world, this one is certainly close to our hearts: at Mandarin Oriental we take great pride in supporting young people by creating growth, learning and ultimately career opportunities in hospitality. Every year we recruit, train

and provide working experiences for up to 600 young people.”