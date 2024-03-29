Katara Opens 'Islamic Faith In European Union' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara has opened a photo exhibition entitled“The Islamic Faith in the European Union.”

The opening, which is in cooperation with Katara, Katara Center for Public Diplomacy, the European Union Mission, and the embassies of Austria, Spain, Greece, Italy, Romania, and Malta was led by Katara General Manager, Prof Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti. It is located at Katara's Wisdom Square and will continue until April 8.

The event was attended by a number of ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Qatar, and an audience of culture and arts lovers.

Prof Dr. Al Sulaiti expressed his happiness at Katara hosting this exhibition, which highlights the common bridges between cultures, pointing out that the exhibition, which is held in conjunction with Katara's Ramadan activities, introduces visitors to some landmarks. Mosques, cultural and Islamic beacons, and the practice of the Islamic faith in the European Union, pointing out that these architectural masterpieces are still a witness to the renaissance, Arab and Islamic civilisation, its depth and culture, expressing his happiness with the exhibition's message of tolerance and human coexistence in the European Union countries.

Moreover, he stressed Katara's constant keenness to host various activities and events that would bring together cultural and historical denominators between peoples, appreciating the importance of art exhibitions in strengthening bilateral relations and their role in cultural exchange and building bridges of communication between countries and peoples, praising the development witnessed in bilateral relations between Qatar and European countries.

The exhibition includes 14 photographs that embody Islamic landmarks in European Union countries, such as: Mosques in Romania - Ghazi Ali Pasha Mosque, Baba Dag Mosque in the town of Babadag, the Great Constanta Mosque built by King Carol I in 1913, and the Esmahan Sultan Mosque, which is located in Mangalaya is the oldest Islamic landmark in Romania. It was built in 1575, and the Cordoba Mosque is still a witness to the greatness of Islamic architecture in Spain, along with many pictures that convey the practice of Islamic rituals in an atmosphere of freedom and religious tolerance in the European Union countries.