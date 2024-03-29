Mercury Drops As Rains Drench Kashmir, Met Predicts More

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar received 25.2mm of rain during the time till 0830 hours followed by Banihal (20.4mm), Pahalgam (17.8mm), Gulmarg (17.6mm), Qazigund (13.0mm), Kokernag (11.0mm), Kupwara (8.9mm), Bhaderwah (8.6mm), Batote (4.8mm), Katra (3.6mm) and Jammu (1.7mm).

Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 8.2°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 8.4°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 7.3°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.4°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 19.6°C and it was above normal by 3.0°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.4°C, Batote 10.1°C and Bhaderwah 9.6°C, he said.

With regard to the forecast, he said, fairly widespread light to moderate

rain/snow/TS is expected over Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

On March 31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at a few places. Generally dry weather has been forecast thereafter till April 5.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now