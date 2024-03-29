Sandeep Marwah Ambassador Of Wales At British High Commission For Saint David's Day Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi :Sandeep Marwah, Ambassador of Wales and Chair of the Indo-Welsh Creative Forum, was honored to be a special guest at a vibrant celebration of Saint David's Day hosted by H.E. Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India. The event, held at the British High Commission residence, brought together dignitaries and guests to commemorate the rich cultural heritage shared between Wales and India.



The guest of honor, Ffion Thomas, Welsh Government Deputy Director, added to the occasion's significance with her presence, further strengthening the bonds between Wales and India.



Sandeep Marwah, in his capacity as the chair of the Indo-Welsh Creative Forum, highlighted the importance of David's Day, symbolizing the cultural exchanges and collaborative efforts between Wales and India. He emphasized the initiatives launched by First Minister Mark Drakeford and Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan, marking the beginning of a year-long celebration called 'Wales In India.' This initiative aims to deepen the ties between the two nations across various sectors such as art and culture, education, health, business, and human rights.



The year-long series of events under 'Wales In India' seeks to foster new trade and investment opportunities, promote cultural and sporting connections, and strengthen academic and healthcare collaborations between Wales and India. Sandeep Marwah expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting its potential to further enhance bilateral relations and create mutual benefits for both nations.



The celebration of David's Day at the British High Commission served as a poignant reminder of the enduring friendship and shared values between Wales and India. It exemplified the commitment of both nations to nurturing and expanding their relationship across diverse fields, paving the way for greater cooperation and collaboration in the years to come.



