23Rd Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship Begins In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) JAMMU- The 23rd Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship for boys and girls took off Thursday in Jammu. The event, being organized by the Wushu Association of J&K in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council in the Gymnasium Hall of Jammu University, was declared open by Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull.
More than 1500 boys and girls from different parts of the country are participating in the eventADVERTISEMENT
In her address, Nuzhat Gull congratulated the participants of the guest states and UTs for making it to the grand event.
The Secretary Sports Council thanked the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education for its cooperation and support in the conduct of this event.
Pradeep Dutta, Bureau Chief of Times Now, was the guest of honour on the occasion. Read Also DYSS Organizes Various Sports Activities Across Kashmir Division Railway Track Through Baramulla Football Field: J&K Football Association Meets Engineering Head
Earlier, the General Secretary Wushu Association of India Vijay Saraf presented a welcome speech and gave a brief gist of the event.
While the presentation ceremony was folding, Kuldeep Handoo presented the vote of thanks.
The six-day event will conclude on the 2nd of April.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29032024000215011059ID1108035568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.