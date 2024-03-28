Game Fest Hackathon Concludes At Princess Sumaya University For Technology

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The first edition of the Game Fest Hackathon competition, themed“Environmental Awareness and Water Security”, concluded at Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

The PSUT team clinched the top spot, followed by a joint team from Hashemite University and Al Zaytoonah University of Jordan in second place. Al Balqa Applied University's team secured third place in the hackathon organised by the Department of Computer Graphics and Animations at King Hussein School of Computing Sciences, in collaboration with the American embassy in Jordan. The event witnessed the participation of 14 universities, as well as the Royal Scientific Society, spanning two days and aimed to raise awareness about environmental challenges and the importance of water security.

The President of the University Wejdan Abu Elhaija said during the closing ceremony that the competition showcases the spirit of cooperation and creativity among Jordanian university students. They exerted great effort to develop games centred on crucial issues, such as water scarcity and environmental preservation, the statement said.

Abu Elhaija highlighted that the competition wasn't just for programmers. Instead, it united young talents with unique ideas to tackle significant environmental issues through gaming. He praised this collaboration, which combines various skills and knowledge, leading to the creation of impactful educational tools for change.

Abu Elhaija emphasised the significant presence of female students in the competition, coinciding with International Women's Day. She underscored their essential role in the fields of technology and innovation, aligning with the vision of HRH Princess Sumaya Bint El Hassan to empower women in science and technology for continuous progress and innovation.

Abu Elhaija also commended the Computer Graphics Department for its invaluable contribution, highlighting its pivotal role in guiding participants and leveraging the department's expertise in game development, according to the statement.

At the closing ceremony, Stefanie Altman-Winans, the Public Affairs counsellor at the US embassy in Amman told the participants:“Stay connected and use your incredible power and energy to forge lifelong partnerships with each other, between universities, and with the US embassy. The United States remains committed to work with Jordan to find solutions to the challenge of water scarcity, from building water canals, and funding the development of water system projects, to encouraging youth like you to use your skills to create lasting, positive change for the environment. Throughout the years, we have stood side-by-side as partners, allies and friends.

Altman-Winans emphasised the importance of forging partnerships and cooperation among young people and their communities by noting:“Our goal was not only to improve skills, but also to foster lasting connections and impacts within the community. We believe that by collaborating with the brightest minds, you'll not only gain insights into digital innovation but also become part of a community that extends beyond your university.”

Ammar Odeh, director of the university's Consultation and Training Centre and organiser of the competition, highlighted the diverse participation in the Hackathon. He emphasised the participants' collective efforts and skills in developing effective and sustainable designs and solutions to address the societal issue of“environmental awareness and ensuring water security”.

The closing ceremony was attended by the University's Vice President for Administrative Affairs, Bassam Hammo, the President's Adviser for Student's Success and Retention, Abdul Ghafour Al Saidi, as well as various school deans, faculty members from the King Hussein School of Computing Sciences, and representatives from the American embassy in Jordan, according to the statement.