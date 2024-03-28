Investornewsbreaks CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Partners With Fortegra To Offer Protection Plans For Cybersecurity Clients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) , an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, has entered into an exclusive agreement with the Fortegra Group Inc., a multinational specialty insurance company. The agreement calls for Fortegra's P&C Group subsidiaries to provide product protection plans for CISO Global cybersecurity clients. The agreement represents Fortegra's innovative efforts to offer a new model for the cyber industry. Initially, CISO Global will offer $250,000 financial protection for its AI-based endpoint detection and response technology

CHECKLIGHT(R), which is designed to monitor and protect a client's cyber environment.“With this exclusive agreement, CISO Global is pioneering a first in the industry,” said CISO Global CEO David Jemmett in the press release.“We are essentially providing an effectiveness guarantee to our clients that is unheard of today. Our intellectual property portfolio is unparalleled, and we are backing our belief by providing our clients with a protection plan, long used in the consumer market to ensure the quality and performance of products.”

To view the full press release, visit

About CISO Global Inc.

CISO Global is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a top 25

managed cybersecurity and compliance services provider

and industry leader in proprietary software that is delivering innovative solutions through its newly developed artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine-learning (“ML”)-powered

product portfolio. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CISO are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN