Investornewsbreaks CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Partners With Fortegra To Offer Protection Plans For Cybersecurity Clients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) , an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, has entered into an exclusive agreement with the Fortegra Group Inc., a multinational specialty insurance company. The agreement calls for Fortegra's P&C Group subsidiaries to provide product protection plans for CISO Global cybersecurity clients. The agreement represents Fortegra's innovative efforts to offer a new model for the cyber industry. Initially, CISO Global will offer $250,000 financial protection for its AI-based endpoint detection and response technology
CHECKLIGHT(R), which is designed to monitor and protect a client's cyber environment.“With this exclusive agreement, CISO Global is pioneering a first in the industry,” said CISO Global CEO David Jemmett in the press release.“We are essentially providing an effectiveness guarantee to our clients that is unheard of today. Our intellectual property portfolio is unparalleled, and we are backing our belief by providing our clients with a protection plan, long used in the consumer market to ensure the quality and performance of products.”
To view the full press release, visit
About CISO Global Inc.
CISO Global is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a top 25
managed cybersecurity and compliance services provider
and industry leader in proprietary software that is delivering innovative solutions through its newly developed artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine-learning (“ML”)-powered
product portfolio. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to CISO are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN28032024000224011066ID1108035296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.