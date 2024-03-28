Russia, BRICS NDB President Discuss Global Economy, Bank's Activities In Russia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk met with Dilma Rousseff, President of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), to discuss the current global economic climate and the bank's work in Russia.

The meeting covered ongoing economic trends, NDB's activities within Russia, and the country's priorities for the bank's operations.

Separately, NDB Vice President and Chief Administration Officer Qiangwu Zhou announced plans to issue roughly US$5 billion in loans this year, according to a report by Brasil 247, a partner of TV BRICS .

“Our business was impacted somewhat during the pandemic,” Zhou said at an annual forum in Boao,“but things are returning to normal now.”

The Boao Forum for Asia, established in 2001, is a non-governmental, non-profit organization dedicated to analyzing global and regional economic trends. The forum also promotes trade, economic exchanges, and integration processes across Asia.