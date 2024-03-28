Expo 2023 Doha Honours Winners Of Outstanding Pavilion Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha honoured the winning pavilions in recognition of their outstanding contributions and efforts throughout the months of the expo. The winning pavilions were selected by a jury of 10 specialised experts from Qatar, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), and the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH).

The event was attended by HE Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah; HE President of BIE Alain Berger; HE President of AIPH Leonardo Capitano; and a number of officials, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Qatar, and pavilion commissioners.

Commenting on the award ceremony, HE Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General Ambassador Bader bin Omar al-Dafa indicated that the event celebrates 6 consecutive months of concerted efforts by all participating countries, adding: "We were pleased to meet the representatives of all countries that have graced Expo 2023 Doha with their effective and positive participation. We offer sincere congratulations to the winners for the well-deserved awards, and express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all participating countries, institutions, organizations, and entities whose combined efforts helped us attract millions of visitors and added a unique touch to this world-class event which brings us closer than ever to delivering the objectives stated in the Qatar National Vision 2030, which we have made sure to include in the Expo's mission statement and main themes given their importance to our wise leadership and future generations in Qatar and the world."

Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee, Dr Faiqa Ashkanani, affirmed that the success achieved by this edition in terms of participation, visitor numbers, workshops, entertainment programs, innovative initiatives, and Guinness World Records achievements was not coincidental but rather the result of years of work, efforts, and preparations that continued during the exhibition. She pointed out that behind these efforts was a harmonious team keen on delivering this major event in a manner befitting Qatar and astounding all who participated in it.

She added that after six months of continuous successes, Thursday marks the conclusion of Expo 2023 Doha, which has surpassed expectations by achieving all its objectives. She noted that this success prompted some countries to participate in the exhibition's final weeks and contributed to forging partnerships with various countries, enabling the exploration of their cultures, tourism potentials, and investment and commercial opportunities. She emphasized that these relationships will continue beyond the exhibition.

Dr Ashkanani further stated that a committee will be formed to evaluate the exhibition and build on it in the future, developing a plan to utilize some of the existing structures in organizing events and enhancing environmental awareness across different segments of society as a sustainable legacy of the exhibition. She expressed her appreciation for the Expo team and the organizing committee for their valued efforts, which have led to this great success.

The ceremony highlighted the Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee's appreciation of all participating countries that spared no effort to take part in the event and introduce visitors to their initiatives and innovations in sustainability, environmental conservation, traditional and modern agriculture, and environmental stewardship. The event presented an optimal opportunity to celebrate participants from all over the world, and praise the effort they dedicated to make their countries proud and leave a permanent mark on our collective journey of sustainability and concerted environmental efforts.

HE Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah handed over the awards, which covered various categories and segments, including the award for self-constructed pavilions, which went to the UAE, as well as the large pavilion award which was swept up by the Republic of Korea and the midsized pavilion award that was garnered by Senegal. The gold medal for interior design went to the Japan pavilion, while the programming award went to Italy, Angola, and Mexico for self-constructed, large, and midsized pavilions respectively.

The Organizing Committee also celebrated the most educational exhibitions, with a special nod to Kuwait, the Arab League, and Cuba, as well as hospitality, where the medals were swept up by the GCC, Yemen, and Algeria. Additionally, Turkiye was the recipient of the AIPH award, while Japan was chosen for the best product category. An award was also dedicated to pavilions that highlighted the main theme of Expo 2023 Doha, and Cabo Verde, Sudan, and Oman shared the spoils.

