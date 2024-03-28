Foreign Ministry Condoles South Africa Over Passenger Bus Tragedy Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 29 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates offered, yesterday, its condolences to the government and people of the friendly Republic of South Africa for the victims of the bus accident that occurred while the vehicle was transporting passengers from Botswana to Moria. The accident claimed the lives of numerous people and critically injured one.The ministry spokesperson, Sufain Qudah, expressed Jordan's deepest condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.Additionally, Ambassador Qudah affirmed that none of the victims were Jordanians.