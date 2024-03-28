Zelensky Meets With Delegation Of European Parliament's Renew Europe Political Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of the European Parliament's Renew Europe political group headed by the group's President Valérie Hayer.

That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the European Parliament for the significant support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"Thank you for your visit and the significant support of the members of the European Parliament throughout the years of Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as for the important resolutions in support of Ukraine and Ukrainians. Your visit is a very important signal to our people and the whole world that Ukraine is part of Europe, and Europe realizes that Ukraine is a protective shield for our common values," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Defense Ministry, European Parliament representatives discuss acceleration of arms supply

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the issue of expediting military assistance to Ukraine from European capitals.

The interlocutors paid special attention to Ukraine's European integration. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to start the negotiation process during the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU in June this year.

"Ukraine has fulfilled all four recommendations of the European Commission set out in the annual Enlargement Package. All important laws have been passed, which is not an easy task during a full-scale war. However, Ukraine is determined to maintain a high pace of integration into the European Union, as it is a foreign policy priority of our country and an integral part of the security of Ukraine and the entire European space," the President of Ukraine noted.

The parties also exchanged views on the impact and possible ways to counter Russian propaganda in Europe, as well as all types of modern hybrid attacks actively used by the Russian Federation against the democratic world.