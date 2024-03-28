British Company Developing EW-Resistant Drones For Ukrainian Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The British company Evolve Dynamics has already supplied about 100 Sky Mantis reconnaissance drones to Ukraine and is working on technology that could help keep drones in the sky even after Russia tries to jam them electronically.

This is reported by Reuters , according to Ukrinform.

“In an anonymous warehouse in southern England, engineers at Evolve Dynamics are working on technology that could help keep Ukraine's reconnaissance drones in the sky even after Russia tries to jam them electronically. It is a small but important part of an international effort by Ukraine's allies to support its drone programme, which Kyiv hopes will give it the edge over a much larger enemy with many more resources at its disposal,” the report says.



Companies in dozens of countries have supplied drones and drone parts to Ukraine. Some, like Evolve Dynamics, are also focusing on technological advances designed to counter Russia's powerful electronic warfare (EW) capabilities. It is noted that there have been 85 upgrades made to the company's Sky Mantis drones over the last two-and-a-half years.

With Evolve Dynamics, whose reconnaissance drones in Ukraine spy on enemy movements, military units receive parts and software updates directly from the company, allowing them, where possible, to make the changes themselves. "We're adding technology to existing drones, modifying them. It might be a software change, a hardware change," said Mike Dewhirst, chief executive of Evolve Dynamics.

Evolve Dynamics now has about 100 Sky Mantis surveillance drones flying in Ukraine,“making it one of between five and 10 British significant suppliers of drones to Ukraine”.

As reported by Ukrinform, the UK will allocate £325 million to purchase 10,000 cutting-edge drones for Ukraine

Photo is illustrative