Dirham Al-Ghaith... For Sustainable Empowerment

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The beginning of Holy month of Ramadan in 2024 saw the launch of the 'Ghaith Platform'

through the much revered "Qalby Etmaan" program, which is currently in its seventh season.

The program has been the flag bearer of transforming people's lives and spreading

happiness through the initiatives it undertakes. With the launch of the Ghaith platform,

Ghaith has introduced the concept of partnership to do more humanitarian work that will

create a positive impact for many people.

In this context, the platform announced the launch of the "Dirham Al-Ghaith" feature, aimed at empowering families and communities to obtain their basic needs such as bread, medicine, and other essentials.

This initiative provides an opportunity for anyone to share in the kindness and generosity by contributing one dirham daily, enabling the long-term sustainability of these projects. They can also choose the duration of their contribution, ranging from one month, six months, a year, two years, or making a permanent commitment of 30 dirhams per month. They can also choose the project they wish to contribute to, as well. The projects supported by this initiative range from bakeries to pharmacies to restaurants to grocery stores – essentials for daily living and will provide these products to the people in need free of cost.

On the other hand, these projects will create a local ecosystem, providing employment

opportunities to people, using locally sourced materials that will benefit local suppliers and

contribute towards uplifting the community as a whole.

Dirham Al-Ghaith is a long-term initiative and every dirham counts. It is focussed on

providing continuous support to enrich the life of people in need. It relies on contributions

coming in from across the world to keep functioning and keep the projects operational.

The idea behind this concept is that anyone can be Ghaith in their own way and every

contribution, small or big, has the potential of creating a big impact. Dirham Al-Ghaith serves as a bridge between the people who believe in the virtue of giving towards effective and comprehensive solutions in empowering communities and supporting families.

The seventh season of "Qalby Etmaan" airs daily during the blessed month of Ramadan on YouTube on the @Qalbyetmaan channel.