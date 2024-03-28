President Of South Africa Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of SouthAfrica has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on hisre-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews , the letter reads asfollows:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of myself, the Government and people of the Republicof South Africa, I hereby wish to express my profoundcongratulations on your re-appointment as the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan.

South Africa remains strongly committed to the historical andpolitical bond that exist between our two nations which has createda platform for engagement at various levels, including on bilateralmatters, as well as on matters pertaining to regional, continentaland global challenges. It is the desire of the Government of SouthAfrica to build on the existing strong relations we have withAzerbaijan and our commitment and solidarity with the people andthe government of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the people of the Azerbaijan have affirmed theirtrust in your leadership. I look forward to working in partnershipwith you to further advance the promotion of South-Southcooperation and the common ideals of growth, global equity, andsocial justice.

Please, allow me, Your Excellency, to convey my best wishes foryour personal good health, prosperity and success as you continueyour tenure in the service of your country and look forward to ourfuture cooperation.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highestconsideration.

Yours sincerely,

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

President of the Republic of South Africa"