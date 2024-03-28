France Coerces Armenia Into Deadliest Conflict In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

Reading the interview of the head of former separatists inGarabagh on a French newspaper, it becomes obvious that the fate ofArmenia will not differ from the so-called "artsakh republic," andsooner or later Armenia will sign a capitulation act to dissolveitself. The head of separatists, Samvel Shahramanyan, not only gavean interview but also demonstrated that the knowledge level ofArmenian state persons is down across the board.

As is known, Azerbaijan and Armenia have been fighting for over30 years. Even the enmity between the two countries started beforethese countries got independence and Shahramanyan served indifferent positions in the puppet republic created by Armenia, he served in Garabagh which was considered afrontline. Thus, he must have known every detail about Azerbaijan, in the interview, it becomes quite clear that he does notknow even the most famous facts about their enemy.

In the interview, Shahramanyan asks France to put pressure onthe president of Azerbaijan to release separatists who are accusedof mass killing. Here arises a question. How France can putpressure on Azerbaijan?

The trade with France was made up of 0.8 percent of Azerbaijan'strade turnover and the export to France was made up of 0.4 percentof Azerbaijan's exports in 2023. In other words, France is notAzerbaijan's trade partner. Besides, Azerbaijan and France are notpartners in terms of military. Even, Western countries, includingFrance and the USA, have been putting an embargo on Azerbaijan interms of military equipment for over 30 years.

So, given the above facts, how can France influenceAzerbaijan?France can appeal to Azerbaijan in one way, and that isto respect political and legal codes. Otherwise, Baku will not evenlook at the tears of Paris.

Besides, it seems Shahramanyan who could not stand before theAzerbaijani Army for more than 23 hours, has grown courage for halfa year to such an extent that he starts demanding something that hedoes not deserve from Azerbaijan. He calls the people whomAzerbaijan detained as victims and demands Baku to release themimmediately. It is very interesting that in both countries, Armeniaand France, the laws against separatism and terrorism are muchstricter than in Azerbaijan. Even Paris did not hesitate to useviolence against people in Algeria and other of its former coloniesto quench protests against France. So, what do they expect fromAzerbaijan? Why should we not act with separatists, whose hands aresmeared with the blood of innocent people, like Armenia andFrance?

To top it all off, the impudence of Shahramanyan was not limitedto the above-mentioned. He dared to call Azerbaijani armyoccupants. It seems either Shahramanyan lost his mind, or he isspinning the world to his little finger. It is well known that nocountry, including Armenia, has not recognized Garabagh as aseparate republic. On the contrary, all countries, includingArmenia through the Almaty declaration, recognized Garabagh as anintegral part of Azerbaijan.

It is not new information. It has been so for thousands ofyears. Throughout history, Garabagh was part of Azerbaijani statesbe it Shirvanshahs, Rawadids, Shaddadids, and so on. And last, letShahramanyan not forget that with the help of propaganda and massmedia, they cannot change the reality. He should take a lesson fromhis preceders. His preceders has not been able to change it and hewill not be able to either.