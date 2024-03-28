Holabird's Wild West Relics Auction In Reno Will Be Split Into Two Weekends, April 6-7 And 13-14

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Reno, NV, USA, March 28, 2024 -- Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC plans to hold a massive, four-day Wild West Relics Auction split between two weekends ' April 6th-7th and April 13th-14th ' in which 2,300 lots will be up for grabs in a wide range of collecting categories. The auction will be held online as well as live in Holabird's gallery located at 3555 Airway Drive (Ste. 308) in Reno.



"This sale closely follows a timed auction two weeks ago that saw a lot of action, with some good rarities as well as some great buys," said Fred Holabird of Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC. "We find ourselves moving the rare collectibles into our live sales, and the rare lesser expensive items to the timed sales, which are getting more popular by the month."



He added, "April is no exception, with hundreds of lots up for grabs, featuring many one-of-a-kind discoveries and great rarities. When I write introductions to these sales, it gets harder and harder to know where to start and how to structure the essay because of the variety of collectible genres present 'at least sixty different categories.' Start times all four days will be 8 am Pacific.



Day 1, on Saturday, April 6th, will contain 563 lots of art, jewelry, Native Americana, maps, World's Fair/Expositions, books, autographs, photographs, tools and the Wilcox photo archive.



Day 2, on Sunday, April 7th, will feature 580 lots of 3D collectibles, clocks, musical items, furnishings, clothing, collectibles and flatware, advertising, general store, bottles, saloon, gaming, tobacciana, cowboy, entertainment, circus, toys, sports, transportation and railroad, political, military, firearms and weaponry (subject to federal regulations) and general ephemera.



Day 3, on Saturday, April 13th, will showcase 517 lots of antique and vintage stocks and bonds, banking, mining, collectibles, industry and oil, railroad and transportation, and miscellaneous.



Day 4, on Sunday, April 14th, will close out the auction with 666 lots of minerals, mining, artifacts, ephemera, scales, numismatics, tokens, philatelic, stamps, covers, Wells Fargo/Express, and postcards.



Online bidding will be provided by iCollector, LiveAuctrioneers and Invaluable. Anyone owning a collection that might fit into a Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels throughout the U.S., to see and pick up collections. The company has agents all over America and will travel to inspect most collections.



To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC, and the Wild West Relics Auction on two weekends 'April 6th-7th and April 13th-14th' at 8 am Pacific each day, visit

