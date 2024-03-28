Spring Into Cleantech (TSXV: EVGN) (TSXV: NHHH) (TSXV: GII) (TSXV: AMY)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Cleantech sector.

The newest cleantech companies are involved in renewable energy, carbon emission reduction, lithium-ion battery recycling, solar PV projects, green hydrogen production systems, waste-to-products and battery energy storage.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

EverGen Infrastructure Corp (TSX-V:EVGN ) Canada's Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

FuelPositive Corp (TSX-V:NHHH ) is at the forefront of Canadian technology and is committed to delivering sustainable, environmentally responsible Green Ammonia solutions. Our innovative approach includes on-farm/on-site, containerized Green Ammonia production systems, effectively eliminating carbon emissions. Our commercial Green Ammonia systems are versatile, serving multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying, internal combustion engines, and hydrogen storage for fuel cells and other sectors.

ReGen III Corp (TSX-V:GII ) is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGenTM technology to upcycle UMO into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGenTM process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life. Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials (TSX-V:AMY ) is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX-V:WEB ) develops best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., and the UK. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its ESG minded investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

Hydrogen Future Industries PLC (AQSE:HFI ) engages in the research and development of proprietary wind and water based green hydrogen production systems in the United Kingdom and North America.

Renewi PLC (LSE:RWI ) provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Minerals & Water, and Specialities segments.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Ltd (LSE:SAE ) is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. SAE owns the world's flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. SAE is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK's largest battery energy storage projects.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

