J-Hope Shares His Dance Journey Through Documentary Series 'Hope On The Street'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Korea Herald

J-Hope of BTS unveiled the first episode of his documentary series“Hope on the Street” on Thursday via online streaming platforms Tving in South Korea and Amazon's Prime Video for overseas viewers.

“With the mandatory military service enlistment ahead of me, I kept asking myself what helped me become the person I am now and the answer was 'dance,'" J-Hope said, explaining his decision to create the documentary series.

The first episode of the series begins with J-Hope looking back on the meaning of dance in his life.

“Ho-seok (J-Hope's real name) of Gwangju was the beginning. He knew nothing but dancing. I think I wouldn't be J-Hope of BTS if it hadn't been for dancing.”

The documentary series explores diverse types of dance including popping, locking, house and hip-hop.

In it, J-Hope visits Osaka in Japan, Paris, New York, Seoul and his hometown of Gwangju to learn about dance and connect with local street dancers.

The 24 minute-long first episode previewed stories to unfold in the coming episodes.

The documentary series includes interviews with J-Hope in which he shares his honest thoughts and feelings experienced during his journey to learn more about dance.

“I felt pressured to follow along with the dance moves, as I am the one leading this content,” said J-Hope of his journey to Osaka.

“I was always confident when it came to hip-hop dance but for the first time in my life, I felt that it was difficult to follow along,” J-Hope shared in his remarks on his journey in New York.

The documentary series is set to wrap up with an episode filmed in Gwangju with Neuron, the dancing crew J-Hope used to work with before debuting as BTS.

Neuron is also the title for the lead track of his upcoming special album,“Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” to be released on Friday.

The six episodes of the documentary series will be released on Thursdays and Fridays.