Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 32,552 As Israeli Aggression Continues.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 32,552, medical sources confirmed on Thursday.

Sources added that at least 74,980 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 62 people were killed, and 91 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, they added.

The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them.

Local sources reported that six civilians waiting for humanitarian aid were killed after being targeted by Israeli` bullets and artillery shells in the Gaza Industrial Zone, east of Gaza City.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation warplanes bombed the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the nearby houses, resulting in the killing of several civilians and causing the injury of dozens of others.



Ambulance and civil defense crews said that many people are still alive under the rubble of the bombed houses.

The bodies of the dead are still scattering in the streets some of them decomposing, as Israel continues its military siege of al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Rimal neighborhood.

The occupation artillery launched violent shelling targeting four houses in Al-Shati refugee camp and al-Muznar residential building, killing many persons.

The occupation tanks also targeted two houses in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, a third in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood and others in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City.

The occupation aircraft further bombed an electrical appliances center in Jabalia camp, causing it to catch fire.

Medical sources said that 12 patients died due to malnutrition and the lack of treatment inside the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City during the ongoing Israeli military siege of the Complex for 11 days.