Kesarbagh Resort And Spa Awarded As Best Luxury Wedding Destination In India At Brands Impact National Fame Awards 2024

Kesarbagh Resort and Spa is a tranquil sanctuary that combines luxury and tradition seamlessly, revealing a hint of the region's royal past. Known for its lasting impression on nature lovers and wellness tourists, the Kesarbagh Resort and Spa was recently honoured with the "Best Luxury Wedding Destination in India" award at the National Fame Awards 2024 , held at The Club, Mumbai. The award was presented to them by Bollywood Diva, Dia Mirza.





Mrs. Renu Kanwar Rathore (MD), Mohinder Singh (GM - Sales & Marketing) & Tushar Mali (GM) Kesar Bagh Resort & Spa Chittorgarh with Dia Mirza & Ameesha Patel





The National Awards are an initiative by Brands Impact to recognise exceptional individuals and organisations that have risen to fame and nationwide popularity. The awards celebrate their inspiring achievements and positive impact in their fields.

Several B-Town celebs were honored at the third edition of National Fame Award Awards, such as Gauahar Khan, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Rahul Dev, Zayed Khan, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Maanvi Gagroo, Elli AvrRam, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Krystle D'Souza, Zeeshan Ayyub, Dabboo Ratnani, Jim Sarbh, Sikandar Kher, Tanuj Virwani, Sudhanshu Pandey, Delnaaz Irani, Sunil Pal, Elnaaz Norouzi, Gaurav Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Yuvika Chaudhary and Parul Gulati.





Upon receiving the award, Mohinder Singh, General Manager (Sales & Marketing) at Kesarbagh Resort & Spa, Chittorgarh , said,“It was truly an honor for our entire team, and it has ignited a newfound motivation within us for the future. The event were thoroughly enjoyable, flawlessly organized, and executed with precision. A special thanks to Amol & Ankita and the entire Brands Impact team for orchestrating such an excellent event.”





Kesarbagh Resort & Spa Chittorgarh Managing Director, Mrs. Renu Kanwar Rathore, General Manager Sales and Marketing, Mr. Mohinder Singh, and General Manager Operation, Mr. Tushar Mali, also presented Ameesha Patel and other guests with an exclusive Gift Voucher for their beautiful property nestled in the historic city of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan for 3 nights and 4 days, bespoke with the most authentic Rajasthani hospitality for memories of a lifetime.





For those looking for a true Rajasthani experience, the Kesarbagh Resort & Spa is the perfect luxurious retreat in the centre of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Scattered across 700 acres and only 10 kilometres from the magnificent Chittorgarh Fort, Kesarbagh is a testament to the diverse cultural fabric that makes this city unique.





Visitors are greeted by a royal palace-like atmosphere as soon as they enter Kesarbagh. One hundred traditionally furnished rooms offer the ideal balance of comfort and extravagance, giving them an air of royalty. Every room offers guests an incredibly immersive experience in Rajasthani culture, bearing witness to the fine craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail that go into each one.





Kesarbagh takes pride in providing extensive amenities to guarantee a luxurious and unforgettable stay. Showcasing the delectable flavours and aromas of Rajasthan, the 100-seater multi-cuisine buffet restaurant is a culinary marvel. The chefs at Kesarbagh take great pride in serving the best local specialities, offering a culinary tour through the region's rich culinary legacy.





The resort has a spa and swimming pool for guests looking to unwind. Upon returning from sightseeing or work, visitors can rejuvenate with a massage and lose themselves in a peaceful haven within the spa.





Sprawling lawns and opulent banquet halls make Kesarbagh an ideal location for royal weddings, offering the perfect backdrop for your special day. You can enjoy the joy of your celebration knowing that the committed team at Kesarbagh has taken care of every small detail.





The resort offers the pillarless 10,000-square-foot Maharana Banquet Hall and the 4,000-square-foot Chitrang Banquet Hall for corporate events and conferences. These cutting-edge facilities, furnished with the newest technology, provide the perfect setting for memorable events.





Beyond the grandeur of Kesarbagh, visitors can also discover Chittorgarh's historical and natural treasures. Admire the magnificence of the largest fort in India, the Chittorgarh Fort, which stretches across 700 square kilometres. To see exotic animals in their native habitat, nature lovers should visit the Bassi Wildlife Sanctuary, only 40 km away. Meanwhile, those who enjoy fine carvings and a serene atmosphere are drawn to the Shri Savaliya Seth Krishna Temple.





Every facet of Kesarbagh Resort & Spa demonstrates its dedication to providing guests with a relaxing and unforgettable experience. Perfect service, free Wi-Fi, and parking spaces highlight the hospitality offered. Every guest at Kesarbagh is treated like royalty by the staff, who ensure that their needs are attended to with the utmost care and attention.





As the sun sets over the majestic landscape of Chittorgarh, Kesarbagh Resort & Spa excitedly awaits the arrival of heritage-loving visitors who are waiting to indulge in the authentic flavour of Rajasthani hospitality. Visitors experience the enchantment of Chittorgarh, where history, tradition, and luxury come together, and Rajasthan's allure enchants your senses.