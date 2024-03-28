Palestinian President Forms New Government

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: President Mahmoud Abbas issued today forming a new government, after Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa presented the government's program and the proposed lineup to him.

The new government is scheduled to take the constitutional oath before the Palestinian President next Sunday.

Gaza death toll rises to 32,552; wounded 74,980

The government's program includes prioritizing the humanitarian situation, which entails developing a comprehensive plan for humanitarian aid and immediate relief for the people of Gaza, as well as recovery and reconstruction efforts in both Gaza and the West Bank. It also focuses on efforts aimed at stabilizing the financial situation and its impact on economic stability.

Additionally, the program includes plans for institutional reform, restructuring, institutional unification, combating corruption, enhancing services, digital transformation, and institutional unification and restructuring in Gaza and the West Bank.



