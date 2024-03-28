Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan Ridicules IPL Amidst Run-Fest In SRH And MI Encounter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash in IPL 2024 witnessed an unprecedented run-fest at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with a total of 523 runs scored. Out-of-favor Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan took a dig at the IPL, criticising the flat pitches, small boundaries, and high-scoring nature of the game. Despite the power-hitting spectacle, SRH clinched victory with a historic total of 277/3, leaving bowlers from both sides bewildered.
"Flat pitches, small boundaries, quick outfield. This is called IPL. A target of 278," wrote the player on X after SRH posted 277 for 3 -- the highest total in IPL history -- batting first.
Chasing the mammoth total, MI did threaten SRH with some superb batting but ended up being 31-run short.
"Credit goes to the wicket. 523 runs in just 40 overs with only 8 wickets fallen.
Is this actual cricket or is it stick cricket??" wrote Junaid in another post.
