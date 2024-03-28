IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Will Have To Wait Longer For Suryakumar Yadav's Comeback Amid Struggles

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite hints of a comeback on his Instagram, Mumbai Indians' (MI) stalwart Suryakumar Yadav is likely to remain sidelined for several more games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. MI, led by Hardik Pandya, felt the absence of Suryakumar as they faced defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-scoring encounter. Struggling with recovery since December, Suryakumar's anticipated return has been delayed due to pending clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical staff.

The Mumbai batter has already missed the initial matches of the season, continuing his rehabilitation from sports hernia surgery under the supervision of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). With prospects of his return on the horizon, MI faces the challenge of coping without Suryakumar's influential presence in the lineup.

Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two," a BCCI source told news agency PTI. "For BCCI, the main concern is if he is on course for World T20 which he is. Obviously he will play for MI but after a sports hernia surgery, he can't be rushed," the source added. According to a previous report, Suryakumar had a fitness test at the NCA on Tuesday.

