LS Polls: 2.54 Crore Voters For Phase 1 In Rajasthan; 13 Above 120 Years Of Age

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, 28 March (IANS) Around 2.54 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan that will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

According to the final list of voters for the first phase of polling released by the Election Commission, there are 13 voters above the age of 120.

Over 45 lakh voters are aged 60 years or more. Of these, over 23 lakh are women, while over 21 lakh are men.

Jaipur City, Jaipur Rural, Dausa, Nagaur, Karauli-Dholpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Bikaner and Ganganagar are the 12 seats that will go to the polls on April 19.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta held a meeting with the representatives of all the recognised political parties at the Secretariat on Thursday, during which he informed about the publication of integrated voter lists for the Lok Sabha constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase.

Gupta said the total number of general voters is 2,53,15,541 for the first phase, of which 1,32,89,538 are male voters, 1,20,25,699 are female voters, while 304 voters belong to the third gender.

As many as 7,98,520 are first-time voters aged 18-19 years, while 2,51,250 persons with disabilities are eligible to exercise their franchise during the first phase of polling.

Gupta said that among the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies that will vote in the first phase, Jaipur has the highest number of voters at 22,87,350, while Dausa has the least number of voters at 18,99,304.

Jhunjhunu has the highest number of voters above 100 years of age -- 1,802.

Gupta also said that 24,370 polling stations, including 719 auxiliary polling stations, have been set up for the first phase of voting.