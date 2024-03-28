SP Injured In Arunachal's Longding As Crowd Pelt Stones During Scrutiny Of Nominations

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, March 28 (IANS) Superintendent of Police of Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, Dekio Gumja, was injured after some people pelted stones during the scrutiny of nomination papers of Assembly poll candidates on Thursday, officials said.

A police official said that some people suddenly started pelting stones outside the office of the returning officer in Longding town and the security forces had to fire in the air to disperse the agitated crowd.

An official said that the people became angry after they unofficially heard that the nomination of one of the candidates in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls was rejected during the scrutiny.

The election to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly will be held in the first phase on April 19 along with the state's two Lok Sabha seats – Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

The deadline for filling nominations was Wednesday and the last date for withdrawal of the candidature is March 30.