Raveena, Who Plays Lawyer In 'Patna Shuklla', Reveals Her Family Ties With Courts

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie 'Patna Shuklla', has shared that she comes from a family of lawyers.

At a press event in Mumbai, the actress, who plays a lawyer in 'Patna Shuklla', said that the legal profession is in her blood.

She also shared that her uncle and grandfather were part of the legal system in different capacities.

“I come from a line of lawyers and judges. My uncle was a prosecution lawyer in Madhya Pradesh. My grandfather was a high court judge in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. So, my knack for the law comes from this lineage,” Raveena said.

“My husband (film distributor Anil Thadani) says that I'm very good at debate. He also feels that I would make for a very good lawyer. I'm glad that I got to live the life of a lawyer vicariously through my character in 'Patna Shuklla'."

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, the courtroom drama drops on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29.